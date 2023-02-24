Increasing clouds, cold overnight; Mainly dry this weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Increasing clouds; another cold morning

Mainly dry weekend

Warm and wet Monday

DETAILED FORECAST:

OVERNIGHT: Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Robert Gauthreaux says increasing clouds with the chance of a passing flurry, or even a shower to the South.

Otherwise dry and cold with temps in the upper 20s.

SATURDAY: Some drizzle or flurries early, otherwise some eventual clearing with partly cloudy skies through the rest of the day.

Temperatures climb to upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Dry most of the day. Highs in the middle 50s with sunshine early. Clouds increase at night and rain showers will return late.

MONDAY: Rounds of showers and rumbles of thunder at times. Windy and mild in the 60s.

TUESDAY: A nice day. Highs around 60 which clouds decreasing for sunshine.

WEDNESDAY: A dry day. Chilly AM in the 30s. We reach the upper 50s for the afternoon. Rain showers late.

THURSDAY: More showers. Mild in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Some showers and cooler with highs in the upper 40s.