Tigers roll to district title

LAPWAI — Successfully defending its Idaho Class 1A Division II district title, the Kendrick boys basketball team hit the gas after intermission to prevail 64-35 against Timberline of Weippe on Thursday at Lapwai High School.

The championship game had been postponed from Wednesday because of inclement weather.

The Tigers (17-3) advance to the state tournament March 2-4 in Caldwell, where coach Tim Silflow thinks they most likely will receive the third seed. The Spartans (11-10) will try to earn their own state berth in a loser-out game against St. John Bosco of Cottonwood at 6 p.m. today at the same site.