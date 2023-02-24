Open in App
Kendrick, ID
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Moscow Pullman Daily News

Tigers roll to district title

By Stephan Wiebe Sports staff,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iRv4z_0kyEkbOU00

LAPWAI — Successfully defending its Idaho Class 1A Division II district title, the Kendrick boys basketball team hit the gas after intermission to prevail 64-35 against Timberline of Weippe on Thursday at Lapwai High School.

The championship game had been postponed from Wednesday because of inclement weather.

The Tigers (17-3) advance to the state tournament March 2-4 in Caldwell, where coach Tim Silflow thinks they most likely will receive the third seed. The Spartans (11-10) will try to earn their own state berth in a loser-out game against St. John Bosco of Cottonwood at 6 p.m. today at the same site.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Idaho State newsLocal Idaho State
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger leaks a 'huge issue' with 'potential to compromise' prosecution, lawyer warns
Moscow, ID6 days ago
Lewiston Man Arrested After Detectives Locate Nearly Two Pounds of Methamphetamine in Trunk of Vehicle During Traffic Stop
Lewiston, ID2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Level Of Snake River Behind Lower Granite Dam To Drop Now That Maintenance Dredging Is Complete
Lewiston, ID3 days ago
Man found dead at WSU died a natural death
Pullman, WA5 days ago
Armed Suspect Barricaded Inside Kendrick Home Surrenders To Latah County Sheriff’s Deputies
Kendrick, ID1 day ago
Family of Luke Tyler Issues Statement Following Release of Coroners Report
Pullman, WA9 days ago
32-Year-Old Clarkston Man Arrested on Felony Warrant for Attempting to Elude a Police Vehicle
Clarkston, WA3 days ago
Suspects in Attempted Walmart Theft Taken Into Custody After Their Car Runs Out of Gas
Pullman, WA9 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy