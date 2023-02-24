Colfax cleanup continues

More than a month later, crews are still working to clean up the fuel spilled 3 miles south of Colfax after a semitractor-trailor crashed avoiding a cat that was crossing the roadway.

The semi was transporting two trailers of fuel while traveling south the night of Jan. 15 on U.S. Highway 195 when the second trailer flipped on its side and punctured the first tank. An estimated 6,000 gallons was dumped onto the roadway, the ditch and into Spring Flat Creek at night on Jan. 15, according to past reporting.

The truck was hauling 4,000 gallons of diesel and 2,000 gallons of gasoline, which were mixed during the incident, according to Ty Keltner, communications manager for the State of Washington Department of Ecology. During the night of the crash, crews were able to pump about 4,000 gallons of mixed fuel out of the damaged tanks, but a potential 2,000 gallons of fuel ended up in the environment.