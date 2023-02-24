Sojourners Alliance director strives for a positive future

As Moscow and Lewiston continue to face a housing shortage, the new executive director of Sojourners Alliance wants to put the nonprofit in position to help.

Casey Bolt will replace retiring Cliff McAleer as the new executive director of the nonprofit. Sojourners works to address homelessness by helping residents from Moscow to Lewiston find short-term and long-term housing.

Bolt recently finished his Ph.D in economics at Washington State University and joined Sojourners Alliance because he wanted to work directly on issues related to poverty.