Marjorie Taylor Greene, Tucker Carlson Resort To Ugly New Low On Ukraine

Far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) sparked anger on Thursday with her characterization of Russia’s war on Ukraine, on the one-year anniversary of the Russian President Vladimir Putin-ordered invasion.

After Fox News’ Tucker Carlson cackled at accusations that he pushes pro-Kremlin talking points on his widely watched show, he turned to Greene and said: “You seem to be fighting, still a year later, a pretty lonely battle on the Republican side to wake up your own party to what they’re supporting, which is Joe Biden’s chief and craziest policy aim.”

That aim is to repel Russian troops from Ukraine.

“Well, it doesn’t feel very lonely from my standpoint, Tucker,” responded the extremist congresswoman, who has vowed to stop U.S. funding for Ukraine’s resistance.

“You know, we just heard Mike McCaul, one of my colleagues in Congress, talk about bipartisan support for this war against Russia in Ukraine,” she added.

Greene’s reframing of the defense of the invasion as a “war against Russia” drew ire on Twitter: