AM Prep-Cooler Copy

MURDAUGH KILLINGS

On stand, Alex Murdaugh denies killings but admits lying

Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh denied killing his wife and son but admitted lying to investigators about when he last saw them alive as he took the stand in his own defense Thursday. Murdaugh is charged with murder in the fatal shootings of his wife, Maggie, and their 22-year-old son Paul. They were killed near kennels on their property on June 7, 2021. In his testimony, Murdaugh continued to staunchly deny any role in the killings. Prosecutors spent four weeks of the trial painting Murdaugh as a liar who stole money from clients and decided to kill his wife and son because he wanted sympathy to buy time to cover up his financial crimes that were about to be discovered. Murdaugh lied about being at the kennels with his wife and son shortly before their killings for 20 months before taking the stand Thursday, day 23 of his trial. Murdaugh blamed the lie — first told to a state law enforcement agent hours after the killings — on his addiction to opioids, which he said clouded his thinking and created a distrust of police.

PHILANTHROPY-UKRAINE DONATIONS

For donors, wartime Ukraine aid creates blurry ethical line

NEW YORK (AP) — Bulletproof vests and drones. Pickup trucks, walkie-talkies and tourniquets. These are just some of the items that individuals and nonprofits have donated to buy and ship to Ukraine, where sometimes they are then used by those fighting Russia’s invasion. The non-profit Nova Ukraine has delivered some $59 million in aid to Ukraine since Russia invaded a year ago. Some companies, like Google, require nonprofits to promise their aid does not support active fighting as a condition of receiving contributions. Legal experts say under U.S. laws, nonprofits are not allowed to donate to people in combat,

VOLLEYBALL PLAYER-CRASH

Teen athlete loses legs; St. Louis prosecutor under scrutiny

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Beyond the grief after a teenage volleyball player from Tennessee lost both legs following an accident in downtown St. Louis, her family and those around them are left to wonder why the driver responsible for the wreck was able to get behind the wheels of a car. Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is among those also questioning why 21-year-old Daniel Riley, a robbery suspect, wasn’t behind bars after court records showed more than 50 violations of bond conditions. Bailey, a Republican, blames St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, a Democrat. He filed court documents seeking Gardner’s ouster on three grounds: failure to prosecute existing cases, failure to file charges in cases brought by police and failure to confer with and inform victims and their families about the status of cases. Gardner blames judges. She said Riley was released on bond in August “against the state’s wishes.”

AIR FRYER-RECALL

Cosori recalling 2 million air fryers for fire risk

UNDATED (AP) — Cosori is recalling more than 2 million air fryers sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico because their wire connections can overheat and cause a fire risk. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall Thursday. The agency said consumers should stop using the air fryers immediately. The recall involves multiple model numbers in 3.7-quart and 5.8-quart sizes. All of the units have the Cosori brand name on the front. The air fryers were sold between June 2018 and December 2022 in Best Buy, Target and Home Depot stores and online at Amazon, Walmart and other retailers. They cost between $70 and $130.