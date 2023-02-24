Prep-Segue

ALEC BALDWIN PLEADS NOT GUILTY IN “RUST” SHOOTING

UNDATED (AP) – Alec Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a cinematographer on a movie set near Santa Fe, New Mexico, in 2021. Court documents indicate Baldwin has waived his right to a hearing, which was set for today. A judge has told Baldwin he is allowed limited contact with potential witnesses as filming resumes on the movie “Rust.” Baldwin is forbidden from consuming alcohol or possessing weapons. Baldwin and a weapons specialist are charged in the shooting death of Halyna Hutchins. Baldwin was pointing a gun at her in a scene rehearsal when it went off. The attorney for weapons specialist Hannah Gutierrez-Reed says she will enter a plea of not guilty during a remote appearance in court today.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR HARVEY WEINSTEIN

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 16 years in prison, on top of the 20 years he’s still serving on another conviction, but his time in court is far from over. Yesterday, Weinstein was sentenced in Los Angeles for the 2013 rape and sexual assault of an Italian actor and model. He is already serving time for a similar conviction in New York in 2020. New York’s highest court has agreed to hear his appeal for his convictions there. When Weinstein was convicted on the Los Angeles charges in December, a jury had failed to come to verdicts on charges involving two other women. Prosecutors there have not said whether they will retry Weinstein on those charges.

WHAT EUGENE LEVY DOES AS “THE RELUCTANT TRAVELER”

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Eugene Levy (LEV’-ee) really did not want to go on safari in Africa. He’s seen all those animals on TV already. Levy is the host of “The Reluctant Traveler,” and that describes his approach: he doesn’t really like traveling. He went ice-fishing in the Arctic, which is something he says he never would have done on his own – and likely will never do again. He kind of liked learning to drive a dogsled in Finland, though. Levy says once he learned how to use his weight to steer the sled, it was an exhilarating experience. Eight episodes of “The Reluctant Traveler” are available today on Apple TV Plus.

WALTZ, WOLFF STAR IN "THE CONSULTANT"

NEW YORK (AP) – The new TV series “The Consultant” is about a very, very bad boss. Christoph Waltz stars as the head of a fictional gaming company who calls his employees in the middle of the night, fires them for having long-term illnesses and maybe murders people. The series also stars Nat Wolff, Aimee Carrero and Brittany O’Grady. Wolff says the irony is that working on “The Consultant” is “probably the most lovely work environment I’ve ever done.” Waltz has an irony of his own: he’s completely non-tech savvy. Waltz says he’s the one on Zoom who can’t find the connection or the unmute button. “The Consultant” premieres today on Amazon Prime Video.

JOHN SCHNEIDER'S WIFE DIES

HOLDEN, La. (AP) - Alicia Allain Schneider, a filmmaker and the wife of “Dukes of Hazzard” star John Schneider, has died at the couple’s home in south Louisiana. Allain Schneider died Tuesday at the age of 53. A cause of death was not provided. John Schneider announced his wife’s death in a Facebook post Wednesday and encouraged fans to “hug those you love tight.” Allain Schneider had developed many films with her husband. She was his manager before they married in 2019.