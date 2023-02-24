AM Prep-Kickers

BEAR ESCAPE-ST. LOUIS ZOO

St. Louis Zoo bear has second brief escape from enclosure

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Zoo officials say they are working to find a way to keep an Andean bear named Ben inside his enclosure after he escaped Thursday for the second time this month. Zoo officials said the bear was outside for less than an hour and was found only about 100 feet away from his habitat. The 4-year-old, who weighs about 300 pounds, was tranquilized and returned to the enclosure. Visitors and zoo staff were kept inside zoo buildings during Ben’s escapade. The bear escaped on Feb. 7 by tearing apart clips that attached stainless steel mesh to the frame of the enclosure’s door.

Alligator pulled from NYC lake had swallowed bathtub stopper

NEW YORK (AP) — The alligator that was rescued from a chilly lake in New York City over the weekend had swallowed a bathtub stopper. The nearly 5-foot-long female alligator was lethargic and suffering from exposure to the cold when it was found in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park Lake on Sunday. That's according to a spokesperson for the Bronx Zoo, where the gator is recovering. Zoo officials said in a news release that the rescued alligator is too weak to eat on its own and is being tube-fed. At 15 pounds, the alligator is extremely emaciated, as an alligator of its length should weigh 30 to 35 pounds. It is illegal to have an alligator in New York state, but it is not uncommon for people to buy young alligators and then abandon them.