AM Prep-Cyber Corner

BIDEN-COMPUTER CHIPS

Raimondo seeks to rally US behind $52 billion chip program

WASHINGTON (AP) — Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is calling on the country to unite around a $52 billion effort to restore the U.S. as the world leader in advanced computer chips. Raimondo says the effort will require training of tens of thousands of workers. She made the appeal in a speech at Georgetown University. The government sees the funding as a launching pad to create two major semiconductor clusters inside the U.S. featuring a network of factories, research laboratories and other infrastructure. The Biden administration is hopeful it can surmount political hurdles as Democrats and Republicans alike back the initiative. The U.S. — despite being the birthplace of chips — has ceded ground to producers in South Korea and Taiwan, creating an economic and national security challenge if shipping lanes are blocked.

CRAWL SPACE-CRYPTO MINING

Police: Crypto mining operation found in school crawl space

COHASSET, Mass. (AP) — A former employee of a Massachusetts town is facing charges of allegedly setting up a secret cryptocurrency mining operation in a remote crawl space at a school. Nadeam Nahas was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday on charges of fraudulent use of electricity and vandalizing a school, but he did not show up for court in a timely fashion and a judge issued a default warrant. Police responded to Cohasset Middle/High School in December 2021 after the town’s facilities director found electrical wires, temporary duct work, and numerous computers that seemed out of place while conducting a routine inspection of the school. Crypto mining, the process of validating cryptocurrency transactions and creating new cryptocurrency, consumes vast amounts of electricity.

OZY-EXECUTIVE ARREST

Federal authorities arrest Ozy Media founder Carlos Watson

NEW YORK (AP) — The founder of the troubled digital start-up Ozy Media was arrested Thursday on federal fraud charges as part of what prosecutors say was a scheme to prop up the financially struggling company. The firm hemorrhaged millions of dollars before it shut down amid revelations of possibly deceptive business practices. Federal agents arrested Carlos Watson at a Manhattan hotel after two of the company’s top executives pleaded guilty this month to fraud charges, including Ozy’s then-chief operating officer, Samir Rao, who allegedly impersonated a YouTube executive during a pitch to Goldman Sachs, a potential investor.