How many times have Man United won the Carabao Cup? Red Devils' League Cup wins and trophies

Manchester United attempted to end their wait of almost six years for a trophy when they faced Premier League rivals Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, and it all went according to plan in a 2-0 victory to secure the silverware.

Victory at Wembley Stadium landed Erik ten Hag a trophy in his first season at the club and ended a relatively long drought by the standards of one of the most successful teams in the world. United, on six years without a trophy, were in their longest drought since a string of years between FA Cup wins from 1977-1983.

Newcastle joined United in competing at the upper end of the top flight this season, and the resurgent Magpies had their own incentives for thwarting United, having not won a major trophy since they lifted the FA Cup in 1955, but were unable to find a way through.

What is Man United's record in the competition also known as the EFL Cup? Here's how they've fared over the years.

How many times have Man United won the Carabao Cup?

United first won the EFL Cup in 1992, 31 years after the inception of the competition, beating Nottingham Forest 1-0 under the guidance of legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Scotland striker Brian McClair scored the only goal of the game after 14 minutes, but United had to wait 14 years until they claimed the trophy again.

Overall, the League Cup has gone to Old Trafford on a total of six occasions, including this year's title. As well as 1992 and 2017, United won it in 2006, 2009 and 2010, and now 2023.

United all-time top scorer Wayne Rooney netted either side of individual goals for Louis Saha and Cristiano Ronaldo in a 4-0 thrashing of Wigan Athletic in 2006. Rooney also scored the 74th-minute winner to beat Aston Villa in 2010 after Michael Owen had levelled following James Milner's opener.

Before Ten Hag's victory at Wembley, the closest-run of those five prior triumphs came against Tottenham in 2009, when Ryan Giggs, Carlos Tevez, Ronaldo and Anderson all scored in a flawless penalty shootout for United, giving them a 4-1 win following a goalless draw after extra time.

Man United last Carabao Cup win

Before 2023, a dramatic 2017 final ended with Zlatan Ibrahimovic scoring the 87th-minute winner for United as they recovered from an impressive Southampton fightback to win the final 3-2.

Goals by Ibrahimovic and Jesse Lingard had put United in control but Manolo Gabbiadini replied just before the break and equalised three minutes into the second half.

Carabao Cup final: Man United record in EFL Cup finals

As well as winning five times, United have lost in the final four times, most recently when Steven Gerrard and Owen goals gave Liverpool a 2-0 victory in Cardiff in 2003.

They first fell at the final hurdle in 1983, when Liverpool were also the victors after recovering from a goal behind to win 2-1 after extra time.

The season before United first won the competition, they were beaten by Sheffield Wednesday in the final at Wembley, and two goals from Dean Saunders helped Aston Villa win the 1994 final 3-1.

Date of final Opponents Result United scorers March 26, 1983 Liverpool 1-2 L Norman Whiteside April 21, 1991 Sheff Weds 0-1 L - April 12, 1992 Nottm Forest 1-0 W Brian McClair March 27, 1994 Aston Villa 1-3 L Mark Hughes March 2, 2003 Liverpool 0-2 L - February 26, 2006 Wigan 4-0 W Wayne Rooney (2), Louis Saha, Cristiano Ronaldo March 1, 2009 Tottenham 0-0* W - February 28, 2010 Aston Villa 2-1 W Michael Owen, Wayne Rooney February 26, 2017 Southampton 3-2 W Zlatan Ibrahimovic (2), Jesse Lingard February 26, 2023 Newcastle 2-0 W Casemiro, Sven Botman (OG)

* United won 4-1 on penalties