Oneida County launches new property fraud alert program

Oneida County has launched a new fraud alert program to notify property owners of transactions.

Oneida County Clerk Mary Finegan announced the program in a statement.

Finegan said the fraud alert program allows residents to sign up, free of charge, to receive alerts whenever a document, such as a deed or mortgage is recorded under their name. The software allows enrolled residents to view the documents online or in person at the clerk’s office.

“With growing technology and the increase of online transactions fraud overall has become more prevalent,” Finegan said. “Most counties in New York State are utilizing this tool for on line consumers.”

Residents can sign up for the program at ocgov.net/departments/county-clerk and clicking on the fraud alert link.

Finegan said residents should be aware there might be other property owners with the same name, so the clerk’s office encourages people to review documents carefully.

If a resident suspects the document was filed illegally, they should contact the clerk’s office at 315-798-5776.