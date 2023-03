SkySports

War in Ukraine: Andriy Shevchenko, Roberto De Zerbi and Vitalii Mykolenko speak one year after Russia's invasion By Rob DorsettHarshini Mehta, 7 days ago

By Rob DorsettHarshini Mehta, 7 days ago

One year ago today, war in Europe began when Russian forces invaded Ukraine. With no resolution in sight, propaganda, rhetoric, policy and decisions are still ...