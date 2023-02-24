'48 Hours' to feature Brighton ax murder case. What to know

The brutal murder of Cathy Krauseneck is the focus of Saturday's episode of 48 Hours at 10 p.m. on Rochester's CBS affiliate (Channel 8).

In the episode, titled "The Brighton Ax Murder," journalist Erin Moriarty interviewed Krauseneck's relatives and friends and police investigators about the 1982 killing of the wife and mother.

In September, more than 40 years after she was killed, a state Supreme Court jury found Cathleen's husband, James Krauseneck Jr., guilty of second-degree murder. The jury determined that on Feb. 19, 1982, James Krauseneck picked up an ax and savagely brought it into the head of his 29-year-old wife as she slept in the couple's bed in their home on Del Rio Drive in Brighton.

The couple's daughter Sara, who was a 3-year-old toddler and inside the home at the time her mother was killed, steadfastly stood by her father. Now 71, James Krauseneck Jr. is serving 25 years to life and is currently housed at the Clinton Correctional Facility, a maximum security prison in Clinton County.

The case against Krauseneck was entirely circumstantial. The prosecution's central argument was this: There was no evidence of other perpetrators, so who else would it likely be?

During the hour-long episode, Moriarty interviews investigators and lawyers involved in the case, Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley, jurors and longtime Democrat and Chronicle reporter Gary Craig. Cathy Krauseneck's father Robert Schlosser and Sharon Krauseneck - James Krauseneck's wife of more than two decades - were both also featured in the episode.

“Jim … is a decent, loving human being,” Sharon Krauseneck told Moriarty during her interview. “There is no way Jim would ever, ever have done anything like that.”

Krauseneck's daughter Sara was also interviewed, but does not appear on camera, Moriarty said.

"This was a completely new one for me...it surprised me, troubled me and baffled me," Moriarty said in an interview this week, adding that the case was "unusual in so many ways."

The weapon, the toddler who spent hours in the home alone with her mother's body, the 40-year-span between the crime and conviction centered on a man who did not have a history of violence before or after the killing.

"How could you not cover a story like that?" Moriarty asked.

