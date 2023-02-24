Wenzels celebrating 50th anniversary

SOUTH ROCKWOOD – Mr. and Mrs. Arthur J. Wenzel of South Rockwood are observing their golden wedding anniversary today. A surprise party, hosted by their children, was held Feb. 18 in Carleton.

The couple’s children and their spouses are Julie and Bruce Marrier of Carleton, Franklin and Lavonna (Engle) Wenzel of South Rockwood and twins April Wenzel and Anthony Wenzel, both of South Rockwood. They also have two grandsons.

Mr. Wenzel was a Department of Public Works supervisor for the Village of South Rockwood. He also had been a Village of South Rockwood council member.

He enjoys walking their basset hound.

Mrs. Wenzel was the billing clerk for the Brownstown Township Water Department, until retiring. She also had worked for Jim’s Butcher Shop and Catering in Flat Rock and for National Life/American General Insurance Co. in Southgate.

She enjoys spending time with family and baking, especially her family’s favorite cookies and cream puffs.

The couple was educated at Flat Rock Schools and enjoys spending time at the lake in Coldwater.