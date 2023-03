CAMBRIDGE — The Dorchester County Council recently recognized a team of various first responders whose efforts saved the life of a local man.

The morning of Dec. 2, 2022, began like a typical Friday for William Barrack — until it wasn’t. Just before 7 p.m. that evening, Barrack’s wife found him slumped in his chair and immediately called 911. The dispatcher instructed her on how to do CPR, but she was unable to get Barrack completely onto the floor.