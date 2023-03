Tyler’s Marquette Martin brings the ball up in a game earlier this year against Texas High. Martin, a junior, had a key steal and a clutch 3-pointer in the Lions’ 50-40 bi-district win over Kingwood Park in Lufkin on Tuesday. Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph File

WILLS POINT — After taking on a Houston-area school in bi-district, the Tyler Lions face a Metroplex team in the second round of the basketball playoffs.

The Lions (21-10, runner-up in District 15-5A) play Lancaster (22-7, winner of District 14-5A) in an area playoff game at Wills Point High School on Friday (1800 W. South Commerce St., Wills Point 75169).