Nat Wolff: 'The Consultant' is destabilizing and challenging

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Natt Wolff said he was attracted to the drama series, The Consultant , premiering Friday on Prime Video, because it addressed controversial issues in the modern workplace.

Nat Wolff stars in "The Consultant." Photo courtesy of Getty Images for Prime Video

"I love that it's destabilizing and challenging," Wolff told UPI in a Zoom interview.

Wolff plays Craig, a programmer at gaming company CompWare. When the founder is slain, consultant Regus Patoff (Christoph Waltz) takes over.

Patoff shakes up his employees by demanding they answer phones before sunrise and rush into the office at his beck and call. Patoff also pits different employees against each other in mind games for promotions and new offices.

"That pilot is enough trigger material to continue the conversation just about that for about a year and one-half," Waltz said. "There's a lot to talk about."

Tong Basgallop adapted the Bentley Little novel for television. Basgallop said the issues at play in The Consultant could occur at any company.

"Everyone's facing the same thing, the same hierarchical pressures, the same kind of demands from your boss," Basgallop said. "Is this good for your career or is it good for your soul?"

Director-executive producer Matt Shakman agreed the plot of The Consultant is universal. However, Shakman said the frivolity of the games CompWare produces created in an effective setting.

He said the fictional games in The Consultant are simple and upbeat, so they stand "in juxtaposition to a much more complicated moral playground that's happening interpersonally."

Aimee Carrero plays Craig's fiancee, Patti, who does not work at Compware, but Carrero said she relates to the issues at play in Craig's office.

"We can fall prey to suggestion or power dynamics because there is no social safety net," Carrero said. "Maybe I can't say no to Patoff. If I say no, then I can't pay my rent or I can't feed my family."

Waltz also has an executive producer credit on The Consultant . However, Waltz said he does not wield any actual authority behind the scenes.

"Executive produce sounds like I initiated this thing," Waltz said. "I initiated diddly squat. I got a fantastic script. I met Tony and Matt, and we had a conversation of the kind that I really desire to continue."

In a later episode, Patoff takes Craig out for a night of business meetings. Wolff said the actors truly bonded as their characters formed an uneasy alliance.

"Christoph said to Tony, 'I think I'd like some more scenes with Nat,'" Wolff said. "I took that as a big compliment."

At CompWare, Craig works closely with Elaine (Brittany O'Grady), who shares Craig's skepticism about Patoff.

"I think that they have a sense of intimacy at work," O'Grady said. "They create this intimate environment where they can confide in one another."

While trying to keep their jobs, Craig and Elaine search for more information about Patoff, who remains mysterious, and anything Craig and Elaine discover only raises more questions.

"In Episode 1, he very much is this antagonist," Basgallop said. "As you go through the show, you start to see the world a little more through his eyes. You start to understand what he's up to and why he is the way he is. "

All eight episodes of The Consultant are available Friday on Prime Video.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com