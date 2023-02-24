School board updated on integration plan

Tillamook’s School Board heard updates on a wide variety of happenings around the district and approved administrative items at their meeting on February 13.

The largest report came from Communications and Grant Director Jennifer Guarcello who told the board about work being done to combine five different programs into one.

Integration of the programs comes at the behest of the Oregon Department of Education, which hopes that the change will help to reduce redundancies and streamline management.

The programs slated for inclusion are: High School Success, the Student Investment Account, Continuous Improvement Planning, Career and Technical Education, and Early Indicator and Intervention Systems.

These programs focus on a wide array of different student needs and have different funding levels.

Guarcello said that in public feedback, members of the district community had identified the career and technical education program as a strong point that they would like to see enhanced.

Public feedback also revealed that students in the district, over 200 of whom took a survey as part of the integration planning process, wanted to see wholistic support for students increased. Students said that increased mental health support and relationship building with teachers outside of class were priorities for them.

Guarcello is working with the district’s curriculum director, Dr. Tyler Reed, to complete the application for the integration plan by April, with review to be completed by June.

The application will include a plan to boost student performance, which Guarcello said will mostly consist of a list of desired staff additions.

The plan will also include a list of goals to measure success over five years. Tentatively those goals are a 3-6% increase in 4-year graduation rate, a 12-17% increase in 3rd-grade reading scores and a 4-7% increase in attendance rate.

The board approved the final calendar for the 2023-2024 school year, a working agreement with interim Superintendent Jim Mabbott, high school student trips and inter-district transfer numbers, allowing 30 Tillamook students to attend out-of-district schools and 100 out-of-district students to attend Tillamook schools. March 6-10 was named classified staff appreciation week in the district.

Tillamook High School Principal Jill Ingram announced that Franklin and Bowen Weeks were the valedictorian and salutatorian of the senior class, respectively. The identical twins both play soccer and like being outside, Franklin is interested in studying architectural design and engineering, while Bowen hopes to study computer science.

Mabbott also updated the board on his first month in the district, saying that he had received a warm welcome and expressing positivity about the staff and students in the district.

He also said that he has begun working with district principals to lay out a five-year plan to address academic deficiencies in the district.

He noted that performance is not where district leadership wants it to be and that the principals had unanimously agreed that presenting the new superintendent with a plan was the best course of action.

The board also received an update on the search for the new superintendent from Robyn Bean of Human Capital Enterprises. She said that in the week that applications have been open the district has received several.

She asked the board to select two members to help her form a community engagement panel for the interview process and Kurt Mizee and Justin Aufdermauer volunteered.

