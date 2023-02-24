Watch live: View from central Donetsk in Russian-controlled Ukraine on first anniversary of war

Watch a live view of Donetsk in Russia-controlled Ukraine on the first anniversary of the conflict.

On 21 February 2022, Russia recognised the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Luhansk as sovereign states, launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine three days later.

Moscow voted to incorporate the DPR into Russia in October that year as Putin.

As the war enters its second year, there remains no end in sight, with a UN vote demanding that Russia withdraws its soldiers and global leaders calling for more aid to be sent to Ukrainian troops and more sanctions on Moscow.

Memorials, candle vigils and other remembrances for the tens of thousands of people who have died are planned for today as fighting continues.

A US envoy has said that Vladimir Putin will have to face trial for more than 71,000 alleged war crimes since his troops invaded the former Soviet nation on 24 February 2022.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.