CBS Sacramento

Black History Month art show puts young, innovative creators in the spotlight

By Shawnte Passmore,

7 days ago

Black History Month art show puts young, innovative creators in the spotlight 02:12

SACRAMENTO -- In celebration of Black History Month, local art was on display and up for auction Thursday night at Sacramento's Oak Park Community Center.

All of the pieces were created by young, up-and-coming artists in the area. Sacramento Juneteenth Incorporated put on the show. Leaders say it's about embracing young people and their work.

"We want to recognize and support our local young artists," said executive director Gary Simon. "We love the fact that they are regurgitating the history through their own artistic lens."

With each stroke of a brush, Black History and culture come to life. For some young artists, their role models are also their muse.

"I like to kind of focus on people that were my inspiration growing up," said artist Courtney Brignac.

She's passionate about basketball, and her art on display portrayed the sport's best in Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Steph Curry, and even boxer Muhammad Ali.

For artist Genea Slaughter, her sensory boxes take a practical approach. The creations serve a purpose: keeping little hands busy, and the art itself is a tool.

"They can pick these up, helps with their sensory, helps with their motor skills," she said.

Her business Playwood Crafting was born out of the COVID pandemic shutdowns when she was trying to keep her son entertained. She realized her artistic skills could also teach important lessons, too.

"It's just a great way for young people to learn about MLK," she said, showing CBS13 her "I Have a Dream"-themed box. "He wanted everybody to love everybody. That's the main message," said Slaughter.

Whether it's art on a canvas or printed on a page, representation means everything to a writer-turned-comic-book-visionary.

"I knew just, we had something special," said Brent Trayce Sands.

"The first line of characters I created, I wanted my heroes to look like me. I literally made him look like me," said Sands of the character "Impound," Sacramento's first superhero.

It's a passion project that has grown into a business. Impound Comics has two Sacramento storefronts -- one in Arden Arcade and one in DOCO. It's the only local Black-owned comic company.

"It's an unexplainable feeling to see your creation in your hands and not just an idea anymore," said Sands.

Each artist hopes to inspire the next young creators in line to follow their passion and let their art be a megaphone for a message.

"Think outside the box. Don't feel like you have to follow the wave of what everyone else is doing. Being unique is what makes you, you," said Sands.

"There's no right or wrong way to do your art. It's your own definition. It's a symbol of who you are. You shouldn't be afraid to let the world know who you are," said Brignac.

All of the proceeds from Thursday's silent auction went support the young artists' work and budding careers.

Comments / 0
