Open in App
May need paid subscription
Reuters

Britain is confident China wants Ukraine conflict resolved - defence secretary

By Reuters,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LjZRk_0kyDkfvP00

LONDON (Reuters) - British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said the notion that China could supply arms to support Russia’s invasion of Ukraine would not help resolve the conflict, an outcome he was confident China wanted.

“It can’t help the peace if China effectively supplies the one nation that has broken the international law on the sovereignty of Ukraine and been inflicting war crimes,” Wallace told Sky News on Friday when asked about reports China could supply weapons to Russia.

“But I’m also confident that China is pretty clear that it wants this (war) to stop,” he added.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Biden says he would sign Republican bill overturning Washington, DC, crime laws
Washington, DC12 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy