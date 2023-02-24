Monroe Local News

LPD Reports: Woman keys the car of another over parking spot dispute; 2 female roommates spend Christmas in jail after getting into a fight By Sharon Swanepoel, 7 days ago

By Sharon Swanepoel, 7 days ago

The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 19 to 31, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does ...