Loganville
Change location
See more from this location?
Loganville, GA
Monroe Local News
LPD Reports: Woman keys the car of another over parking spot dispute; 2 female roommates spend Christmas in jail after getting into a fight
By Sharon Swanepoel,7 days ago
By Sharon Swanepoel,7 days ago
The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Dec. 19 to 31, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0