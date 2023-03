marketscreener.com

Clean Industry Solutions Holding Europe AB: Quarterly Report October-December 2022 7 days ago

7 days ago

Q4 from 01.10.2022 to 31.12.2022 ( 01.10.2021 to 31.12.2021 ), FY from. The report can be found here: https://cleanindustrysolutions.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/. ​. Significant events during the reporting ...