Mississippi State
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Skies: Rain chances continue as some parts of the state return to cooler weather

By Magnolia State Live,

7 days ago
A weakening cold front will be crossing Mississippi today, leaving behind it cooler temperatures. At this point, forecasters don’t expect it to make its way across the entire state, so places south of the front will remain warm and humid. Anywhere that does become cooler won’t stay that way long as the cold front heads back north as a warm front, bringing more warm weather and Gulf moisture.

Although there could be a few thunderstorms, we’re not expecting severe weather or even a washout today.

North Mississippi

Showers likely. Cloudy with a high near 52. More showers tonight with a low of 48.

Central Mississippi

A chance of rain and storms today with a high near 60. Mostly cloudy tonight with a low around 53.

South Mississippi

Patchy fog early, then mostly cloudy and a high of 78. Tonight, mostly cloudy with a low near 64.

Gulf Coast

Dense fog early, then mostly cloudy with a high near 78. Fog returns tonight with a low around 66.

