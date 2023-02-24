Paint Valley falls to Eastern in district semifinals

CHILLICOTHE − Paint Valley has seen its fair share of success in recent years.

Over the past three seasons, the Bearcats have logged consecutive winning seasons for the first time in over a decade, and in that same span have picked up three sectional titles. Success has become the norm for the Bearcats, and they were riding that success into their Division IV district semifinal game against Eastern on Thursday night.

But all good things must soon come to an end. Paint Valley closed the book on its latest postseason run after a 41-26 loss to Eastern at Southeastern High School on Thursday night. Despite pinning Eastern to its third-fewest points in a game all year, Paint Valley fell behind as an off-night for shooting set it back early and held it back.

Even while the Eagles struggled to crack a persistent defense and string two consecutive field goals together, the Bearcats had to fight through their own woes. They shot just 16.6 percent from the field on Thursday night and never recorded more than three field goals in any quarter.

"Even in the fourth quarter and throughout the game, even though the shots weren't falling and the offense wasn't flowing like we would have liked it to, we stayed true to ourselves and who we are defensively," Paint Valley coach Tristan Norman said. "We kept getting stops but just couldn't put the ball in the hole on the other end."

It hadn't gone bad from the start. Sure, the Bearcats had to work past five turnovers in the first quarter that mixed up their offensive rhythm, but they'd been able to limit the Eagles to nine points in that span. The Eagles didn't even sink a field goal for the first four minutes. They had to float an early lead on the few free throws it was granted.

Still, Paint Valley found little relief for its shooting issues before halftime. It was held to 5-of-17 shooting in the first half, including making just 1-of-7 attempts from beyond the arc.

A slow-going third quarter provided no relief. Paint Valley missed all of its field goal attempts in the third quarter, and its only point in that span − which came after six minutes − was scored off of a free throw attempt by Kendall Dye. Eastern had only scored 10 points in the third quarter, but it had been lifted to a 14-point lead by the end of the third quarter as Paint Valley struggled to keep pace.

The Bearcats tried to recover. They shot from almost every spot on the floor and nearly doubled their field goal attempts from the first half to try and close the gap after halftime. Nothing stuck. The Bearcats went just 3-for-31 from the floor in the second half.

"It was not a good shooting night, from the free throw line or the field in general," Norman said. "We got good looks and we got a lot of people involved, we just couldn't get the ball to go in the hole."

Still, the Bearcats never stopped looking for a spark. Dye, who averaged 10.3 points per game this season, attempted to be that spark. The senior ended the game with a team-high 10 points and was the only Bearcat to score in all four quarters. Dye put up 13 of Paint Valley's 48 field goal attempts herself, and she led her team at the free throw line after sinking four of her six attempts.

"Kendall is a workhorse, and she's that kid that we rely on," Norman said. "Our seniors, Averi (McFadden), Kendall and all of them, that's their mentality. Kendall loves the game. I know she didn't want it to end this way, so I knew she wasn't going to go out without doing all she could to keep her team in a position to be successful."

Thursday was not the ending Paint Valley wanted for its season. Success is its current standard, and every season it wants to tread further into the uncharted waters of the postseason. With five seniors that have fueled much of its recent success, the hopes for a lengthy tournament run were high among the roster.

But all good things must come to an end sooner or later.

"I reminded our seniors that they leave this program with an impact like no other group, not for a long time anyways," Norman said. "Kara (Free), Averi (McFadden), Mackenna (Heath), Kendall and Bella (Stauffer), they've been the face of our program this season and they've done an excellent job. I thought it was right to have them on the court fighting together."

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Paint Valley falls to Eastern in district semifinals