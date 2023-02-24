Choptank Health focused on continued growth

CAMBRIDGE — Continued growth throughout the Mid-Shore was the message from Choptank Community Health’s CEO Sara Rich Friday morning, Feb. 17, as she asked members of the Eastern Shore Delegation for their support of two capital projects planned for Federalsburg and Chestertown.

The largest of those projects, a 20,000-square-foot center opening in early summer of 2024 will allow Choptank to “address the increasing demand for health care services in the area” by expanding the number of exam rooms for both dental and medical, adding more behavioral health services, and serving as the “hub” for Choptank’s dental and pediatric dental residency programs as well as the upcoming rural residency program through a partnership with Shore Regional Health and the University of Maryland School of Medicine.