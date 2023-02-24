Main Street Gallery features artist Jack Knight

CAMBRIDGE — Main Street Gallery is pleased to present Delaware artist Jack Knight as guest artist for its March/April exhibit. Knight, who was born in Ontario, Canada, and currently resides in Long Neck, Delaware, will be showing his 3-D constructions alongside the work of the gallery’s 11 member artists in an exhibit titled “Ontario Series: Mixed Media Constructions.”

Occupying a long wall in the gallery is Knight’s series of eight colorful works that he began in April of 2022. The artist calls these vertical wall hung rectangles, “assemblages,” and truly they are. Diverse elements such as small, brightly painted canvases, colorful buttons and balls, and even a plastic fork and a replica of a piece of cake are artfully assembled within wooden segments which are then assembled on a wooden frame to make the final 12” wide by 36” long piece.