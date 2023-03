CAMBRIDGE — Author and storyteller Jim Duffy of Secrets of the Eastern Shore will share tales of Delmarva days gone by in a talk at the Cambridge Woman’s Club meeting at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 3.

A Cambridge resident, Duffy is an award winning writer and author of five books, including two collections of “Eastern Shore Road Trips” and the brand new “Shore Bets: The Delmarva Fun Guide,” slated for publication March 1.