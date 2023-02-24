Big Night for LaPier & Eagle Hockey

PLATTSBURGH, NY – The Section 7 Boy’s Hockey Semifinal Game between Northeastern Clinton and the top seeded Beekmantown Eagles would have some history made.

In the first period, with the game tied 1-1, Zach LaPier would skate in shorthanded and score not only the go ahead goal, but would also score his 100th career point in the process.

He would be honored following the game with his family, in a post-game presentation.

The Eagles won the game 9-2.

Highlight from the game, and hear from Zach in the video above.

