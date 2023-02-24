Open in App
Plattsburgh, NY
See more from this location?
MyChamplainValley.com

Big Night for LaPier & Eagle Hockey

By Ken Drake,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Go1dA_0kyDIpiZ00

PLATTSBURGH, NY – The Section 7 Boy’s Hockey Semifinal Game between Northeastern Clinton and the top seeded Beekmantown Eagles would have some history made.

In the first period, with the game tied 1-1, Zach LaPier would skate in shorthanded and score not only the go ahead goal, but would also score his 100th career point in the process.

He would be honored following the game with his family, in a post-game presentation.

The Eagles won the game 9-2.

Highlight from the game, and hear from Zach in the video above.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC22 & FOX44.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Clinton, NY newsLocal Clinton, NY
Cougars Turn It On To Pull Away in Semifinal Win
Clinton, NY2 days ago
Clinton Community College faculty push for new contract
Plattsburgh, NY2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Frechette’s Eagles Win Sectional Championship
Plattsburgh, NY3 days ago
Cardinal Hockey Knocks Off 4-Time Defending Champs
Plattsburgh, NY3 days ago
UVM Men Celebrate Seniors With 20th Win of the Season
Burlington, VT2 days ago
Lakers, Bobwhites Playoff Game Comes Down to Final Seconds
Colchester, VT2 days ago
Playoff Double Header Sweep for Plattsburgh State Hockey
Plattsburgh, NY3 days ago
Kresge Named America East Coach of the Year
Burlington, VT2 days ago
PHS Boy’s Hoop Rolls in Quarterfinal Win
Plattsburgh, NY7 days ago
Alpine and Nordic skiers race in the 78th Stowe Derby
Stowe, VT4 days ago
This Place in History: Poor Farms
Colchester, VT13 hours ago
Plattsburgh’s Norsk Titanium to expand
Plattsburgh, NY3 days ago
Railroad industry prioritizing safety after nationwide incidents
Rouses Point, NY1 day ago
Mayor Miro Weinberger issues fourth public safety newsletter
Burlington, VT3 days ago
This Place in History: The Fleming Museum of Art
Burlington, VT7 days ago
Ballot measure would expand petition power in Burlington
Burlington, VT1 day ago
Woman accused of grabbing a child on a bus appears in court
Burlington, VT2 days ago
New film tells former Rep. Kiah Morris’ story of online abuse
Essex, VT7 days ago
Ukrainian art on display at Fletcher Free Library
Burlington, VT6 days ago
Victims identified in Colchester murder-suicide
Colchester, VT12 hours ago
Candlelight vigil for people of Ukraine on Vermont State House steps
Montpelier, VT6 days ago
UPDATE: Driver who crashed into Franklin County firehouse caught
Bakersfield, VT5 days ago
Boy, 4, reunited with mother; father arrested after standoff with police
Milton, VT5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy