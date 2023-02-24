Multiple Trees Downed Amid Possible Microburst; 1 Tree Lands onto Home

La Mirada, Los Angeles County, CA: A possible microburst sent multiple trees crashing down in the La Mirada neighborhood Thursday afternoon, Feb. 23, around 12:30 p.m.

Nathan Holguin / KNN

City works crews responded to the area shortly after noon regarding a tree that fell onto a house on the 16500 block of Summershade Drive.

When crews arrived, they located a 50-foot pine tree that had fallen over onto a homeowner’s garage. The homeowner, Alex Han, described to Key News Network on camera what had happened and what he saw and heard.

“I watched outside through the window and there was … strong, strong wind out there, and suddenly … trees falling down to my side, and then it hit my roof and garage …. it was incredible, and then hails, wind, and rains, it was chaos,” Han said. “It was a big noise out there … it was terrible.”

A second large pine tree immediately next to the original tree also fell down, with both trees blocking the roadway.

City crews requested tree trimming services to the location to clear the debris from the area. A considerable sized hole was found on the homeowner’s garage as a result of the tree damage.

At the same time, a third eucalyptus tree came crashing down about 300 yards down the road along the 12800 block of Spindlewood Drive. There, the eucalyptus tree on a hillside fell down also blocking the road and additionally taking out an iron fence and wall. This happened within a span of a 15 minute thunderstorm that brought hail, rain, and wind to La Mirada, Whittier, and La Habra.

Nathan Holguin, Video Journalist / KNN

© 2023 Key News Network