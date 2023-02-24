Open in App
Clayton County, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Woman standing in middle of I-75 hit, killed, Clayton County police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff,

6 days ago
Clayton County Police shut down part of the interstate Friday morning after a deadly accident.

Police told Channel 2 Action News that a woman was walking in the middle of Interstate 75 northbound at CW Grant Parkway sometime after 1 a.m.

Authorities confirmed the woman was hit by a car and was pronounced dead.

The driver who hit the woman was on the scene when police arrived. They were taken to a local hospital to be evaluated.

The condition of the driver is unknown.

The identities of the driver and woman have not been released. It is unclear why the woman was walking in the middle of the road.

Officials originally estimated that the road would be shut down for three to five hours since the accident covers all five lanes on I-75. It has since been reopened.

The investigation remains ongoing.

