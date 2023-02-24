A 50/50 weekend

The weekend comes in colder with a chance for light snow. Any accumulation looks light with snow clearing early in the afternoon. With lingering clouds, temperatures will be cooler - in the mid 30s. Sunday will be much warmer and with some added sun. Rain returns early next week so keep the umbrella near by. Gusty winds midweek warm us back above average with highs in the mid 50s. Late next week we see another big weather system slide into the Mid-Atlantic. Still up in the air as to what we will see but looks to be more of a rain maker given the warm air in place but we will monitor this closely.

Have a great weekend!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 63 early. Northwest wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday A chance of snow before 4pm, then a chance of rain and snow. Increasing clouds, with a high near 42. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night A chance of rain and snow before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Monday Rain likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night Rain likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 54.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Thursday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around . Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 60%.