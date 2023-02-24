Open in App
La Mirada, CA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Los Angeles Times

Winter storm moving through SoCal spawns tornado

By Dorany Pineda,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sxdp7_0kyD5Zvd00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cUdb9_0kyD5Zvd00
A weak tornado toppled a tree in La Mirada. (KTLA)

A weak tornado generated by the frigid winter storm that arrived Thursday in Southern California felled a few trees on Thursday in Los Angeles County.

About 11:30 a.m., "a benign, short-lived vortex" brought down at least one tree in the southeast region of La Mirada, said Joe Sirard, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard. KTLA-TV footage showed where several trees had fallen in the path of the tornado.

Weak tornadoes that are not strong enough to be classified under the Enhanced Fujita Scale are also called "land spouts, the land equivalent of a water spout," he said.

EF-0 is the weakest category, with wind speeds between 65 and 85 miles per hour. By comparison, the strongest category, EF-5, produces devastating wind speeds of more than 200 mph.

These vortexes are created when a cold, low-pressure system high in the atmosphere creates a spin in the air masses at low levels.

They generally travel only a few hundred yards and last several minutes, Sirard said.

Tornadoes in La Mirada are "somewhat rare but not unusual," he added. "We get periodic situations across our area where atmospheric conditions are conducive to weak tornadoes [over land], water spouts [over the ocean]."

There were no reports of injuries or apparent damage to homes, according to KTLA.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Strong winds tear through Pico Rivera
Pico Rivera, CA18 hours ago
Watch: Los Angeles sees light snow as winter storm pushes through region
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Lake Arrowhead resident describes snowstorm issues
Lake Arrowhead, CA12 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Snow, graupel fall on Los Angeles and Disneyland during California storm
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Photos from space show how huge snowstorm blanketed Southern California. Take a look
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Crestline Grocery Store Roof Collapses Under Weight of Snow
Crestline, CA12 hours ago
Avalanche Above Palm Springs Caught on Camera From California Freeway
Palm Springs, CA1 day ago
Wild weather: From Disneyland to Vegas, snow, graupel and hail fall at rare spots
Glendale, CA1 day ago
What's the Weather Today? Spoiler: The Rain and Snow Aren't Over
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
"Southern California Braces for Third Phase of Intense Rain and Snowfall"
Riverside, CA1 day ago
Motorcyclist crashes into wind-toppled tree in Lincoln Heights
Los Angeles, CA16 hours ago
Did it just snow in Long Beach?
Long Beach, CA1 day ago
Snowed-in residents in the San Bernardino Mountains plead for help
San Bernardino, CA2 days ago
Father and two 9-year-old girls stranded in snowstorm for 13 hours
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Burbank Sustains Storm Damage and a Sprinkling of Snow
Burbank, CA2 days ago
A Big Storm Hits SoCal With More To Come. What’s The Impact?
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Sinkhole swallows car at Ventura County high school
Santa Paula, CA1 day ago
Lighter storm expected to hit through Wednesday
Santa Clarita, CA3 days ago
15 freeway emergency lane closures in Hesperia result in gridlock traffic on Thursday
Hesperia, CA10 hours ago
Low on food, out of life-saving medicine family trapped in Crestline pleads for help
Crestline, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy