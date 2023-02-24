Alabama Skies: Chance of rain continues as cooler temps move into parts of the state

A weakening cold front will stall in Alabama today, bringing cooler temperatures to northern regions while southern regions remain quite warm. We’ll have some rain chances for parts of Alabama today and tonight, but we don’t expect any severe weather and it shouldn’t be a total washout for most of us.

Cooler temperatures won’t last long as the front returns north as a warm front, returning warm, humid air to the state.

North Alabama

Showers today with a high near 57. Scattered showers continue tonight with a low around 52.

Central Alabama

Showers possible today with a few thunderstorms later in the afternoon. High of 62. Isolated showers tonight with a low near 56.

South Alabama

A slight chance of rain and some patchy fog early, then mostly cloudy with a high of 81. Tonight, mostly cloudy with a low near 61.

Gulf Coast

Dense fog early, then mostly cloudy and 78. Fog returns tonight with a low near 64.