Diamond ‘Dogs beat Nebraska Omaha in home opener doubleheader

By Angelique Martinez,

7 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Bulldogs are 2-0 in 2023 at Pete Beiden Field. Fresno State beat Nebraska Omaha 2-1 in game one and then 3-2 in game two of Thursday’s doubleheader.

In game one, Clovis West graduate Ixan Henderson threw seven shutout innings allowing three hits while striking out five batters.

The Bulldogs return to action on Saturday continuing their four-game series with the Mavericks. First pitch is set for 3:05 p.m.

