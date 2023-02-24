Column: Christians need to look for ways to sow seeds of love

The idea behind Hal David and Burt Bacharach’s song, “What the World Needs Now Is Love,” is as valid as it was in 1965. It was also a genuine thought nearly 2,000 years ago when Jesus said in Matthew 13:31-32 that one tiny mustard seed can grow into a large enough garden plant for birds to nest.

Jesus reminds us that the smallest seeds can grow into the largest harvests. Tiny seeds of hate can grow into war; likewise, little seeds of love can grow into large crops of care, compassion and empathy.

As we have mentioned previously, Jesus used many agrarian examples because His audience primarily consisted of people who worked the ground for their livelihood, survival or both. The smallest seed that any Palestinian farmer in the first century would have known about were mustard seeds. It was the smallest of all their typical seed, yet it could grow into a “tree.” In Israel, the black mustard seed typically evolves into a bush with heights of up to 12 feet — ample room to hold a bird and its nest.

So, with the idea expressed that the smallest seeds can grow into the largest harvests. How do we become Christians who sow tiny seeds of love that produce a yield to have impact on our present cultural climate and enlarge the kingdom of heaven?

A seed every Christian should sow is genuine concern for others. I have been under the weather for two weeks. During that time, I had someone call me who I did not know, but who said they needed to talk, asking if I would speak with them face to face.

I explained that I had been ill with a fever, and the individual said, I’m not afraid of catching anything. Can we please talk?

I had the opportunity to be genuinely concerned for someone else. I could be present and in the moment with that person, even though I did not feel like sitting down and talking.

To be genuinely concerned for others, even when we are not at our personal best, is a way of sowing tiny seeds of love. The Scripture reminds us in Hebrews 13:16 that God is pleased with such sacrifices.

Acts of service are also seeds of love that every Christian can sow.

Jesus reminds us in Mark 10:41-45 that He came not to be served but to serve and give His life as a ransom for many. Too often, I see individuals get too caught up in the non-essentials of Christianity, the church, and their work within the body of Christ. Often these individuals forget that they are serving the people around them.

As they grow in their knowledge of Christ, they begin to feel self-importance and look to others for service because of their position. Yes, grow in your understanding of Christ, but please crucify feelings of superiority. As John 13:16 reminds us, Christians are called to serve, not to be served. We are not greater than our Master.

Since the world still needs love, I pray every Christian will look for ways to sow tiny seeds of love daily. I pray these seeds will mature into large harvests affecting the present world and our eternal kingdom.

Chuck Hartman is pastor at Up River Friends. He can be reached at pastorchuckhartman@gmail.com.