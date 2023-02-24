Fresno State softball sweeps Idaho State in Thursday doubleheader

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno State softball is now on a three-game win streak. The Bulldogs piled on runs and secured a doubleheader sweep on Thursday over Idaho State. The ‘Dogs won game one 8-3, and game two 10-4.
With the win, the Bulldogs improve to (7-5) overall. Fresno State continues the 2023 Fresno State Invitational on Friday hosting Southern Utah. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
