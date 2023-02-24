Open in App
Citrus Heights, CA
See more from this location?
CBS Sacramento

Some Citrus Heights residents say big rigs are taking over city streets

By CBS Sacramento,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m12qv_0kyCgRwa00

Some Citrus Heights residents say big rigs are taking over city streets 06:23

CITRUS HEIGHTS - The city of Citrus Heights is taking new steps to ban big rig blight. Some people say that the trucks are taking over city streets.

Rigo Hernandez, who owns Horizon Smog, says big rig trucks are constantly parking for days in front of his smog shop.

"Some of my customers drive by and they can't see my business because they're blocking everything," said Hernandez.

He claims that at times it almost looks like a truck stop.

"At one time I've seen five in one day, there were three over here and two on the other side," he said.

Irlanda Meza, who works at Judi's Cleaners, says, "It's every single day we have at least one [truck]."

Chief Alex Turcotte of the Citrus Heights Police Department explains that property owners feel that the trucks are  "kind of a visible blight, taking up customer parking but also not the best look to have abandoned trailers and things like that."

Now, city leaders are drafting new rules to prohibit commercial vehicles from parking on all city streets, which would include "large semi trucks, some of your larger panel vans, and for sure the bigger delivery trucks," according to Turcotte.

Scott Brown, a truck driver who lives in Citrus Heights, disagrees.

"We're not causing problems, we're just parking there at night. To solve this problem, I'd have to drive 30-40 minutes away to another town," said Brown.

The Citrus Heights City Council will take a final vote on the ban next month, and if approved, it would take effect in April. Violators would receive a $112 ticket. Hernandez says he has called the police department a couple of times and filed a complaint, but the trucks usually come back after a few days of being moved.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Opposition grows to proposed mega-industrial park in on Phillips Road Roseville
Roseville, CA1 day ago
Truck drivers anxiously waiting for westbound I-80 to reopen
Auburn, CA1 day ago
Residents in Grass Valley concerned about heavy snow accumulating on roofs
Grass Valley, CA10 hours ago
Tesla catches fire after crash on Highway 50 in Sacramento
Sacramento, CA1 day ago
Suspect leads deputies on chase, crashes at gas station in south Sacramento
Sacramento, CA22 hours ago
Sacramento Parks Commission considering plan to rename skate park in Natomas after Tyre Nichols
Sacramento, CA9 hours ago
9 car collision on Walerga Road near Antelope
Antelope, CA1 day ago
Parks officials move forward in naming Natomas skate park after Tyre Nichols
Sacramento, CA4 hours ago
2 people displaced in an apartment fire in Placerville
Placerville, CA21 hours ago
I-80 weather closure impacts businesses that rely on mountain travel
Applegate, CA2 days ago
Placerville residents face propane problems in thick snow
Placerville, CA2 days ago
Folsom Dam spillway damage repairs to cost $16 million
Folsom, CA2 days ago
Sacramento police officer facing vehicular manslaughter charge in deadly crash involving patrol car and motorcycle
Sacramento, CA14 hours ago
High country schools wading through lingering power outages after NorCal storms
Placerville, CA15 hours ago
Wrongful-death lawsuit filed in connection with Granite Bay crash that killed 4
Granite Bay, CA6 hours ago
Hunkered down and prepared for days of snow, storm impacts Northern California
Applegate, CA3 days ago
2 killed in head-on crash along Highway 4 in Calaveras County
Copperopolis, CA3 days ago
Foresthill staple collapsed in winter storm, community rallies
Foresthill, CA1 day ago
Copperopolis man, Stockton woman killed in crash near Modesto
Stockton, CA3 days ago
Snow storm causes porch to collapse, killing 80-year-old woman in Forestill
Foresthill, CA2 days ago
Woman dies as porch collapses under California snow storm
Sacramento, CA1 day ago
Man accused of threatening woman with knife, ramming her car in Stockton
Stockton, CA5 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy