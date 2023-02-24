Call Kurtis: The movers are holding my stuff hostage! 01:49

When the moving company drove off with George Hunter's stuff for his move to Georgia, he didn't expect he'd have to fight to get it back after he says they jacked up the price, mid-move, and wouldn't return his stuff.

"The whole thing was very, very discouraging," said George Hunter, who told CBS13 that the moving company told him he underestimated the weight of his move when he used the online calculator and only took some of his stuff.

When he refused to pay an additional $8,000 to complete the move, he says the company stopped responding and refused to return the items they took.

So that got us wondering, how do you actually estimate the size and weight for a move?

Online calculators can help you guestimate, but keep in mind, a moving company may follow its own formula, so you should get them on board with the estimate up front through an in-person meeting or a video call. And on the day of the move, don't let the movers load anything until you have a signed, final contract.

"He was out his furniture and everything when he came to us," said Volunteer Chuck, who took on George's case. Chuck encouraged George to file complaints with the two regulators for the moving companies, California's Bureau of Household Goods and Services and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, under the Department of Transportation.

"Talking to Chuck actually lifted my spirits a little bit," said George. "Gave me a little hope."

Chuck made a few calls, too, and the next thing George knew he was allowed to pick up his stuff from a warehouse. It's now in storage as he works with a different moving company to complete his move.

"When you lose all your life belongings, particularly things that are of emotional value, of family value, that sort of thing, it can get you down," said George.