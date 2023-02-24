Open in App
Queens, NY
See more from this location?
New York Post

Mets’ Kodai Senga getting acquainted with Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer

By Mike Puma,

7 days ago

PORT ST. LUCIE — Kodai Senga is getting to know the co-aces of the Mets’ rotation.

After throwing a live batting-practice session Thursday, his second in spring training, the Japanese right-hander said he has begun communicating with Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer to get their input on topics ranging from the five-man rotation to side sessions between starts.

“I think I’m able to spend a lot of good quality time with them,” Senga said through his interpreter.

Senga, during his latest throwing session, used PitchCom for the first time this spring. The communication system, which was used by teams last year for the first time, allows the catcher to provide pitch signals by using a wristband. The pitcher receives the message through an earpiece.

Like all MLB pitchers, Senga is getting used to the new pitch clock.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08DI3k_0kyCgNeu00
Mets starter Kodai Senga throws during a live batting practice.
Corey Sipkin for the NY Post
see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QRtAH_0kyCgNeu00
Kodai Senga quiets Mets’ worries in big way as ‘ghost’ pitch legend grows

“The first time I felt a little rushed with the pitch clock,” Senga said. “But this time around with using the PitchCom, it made everything easier and a few times I felt like I may have been rushed and looked at the clock and still had 10 seconds left, so I felt pretty good with that.”

After a bullpen session 1 ½ weeks ago, Senga said he was still adjusting to the slope of the mound, which is steeper than what he was accustomed to in Japan. Now, however, he doesn’t view it as a factor.

“Apparently that mound we talked about previously, it wasn’t just me and other pitchers felt like it was a little bit different,” Senga said. “I don’t feel that the mound or the ball caused any difficulties this time around.”

Manager Buck Showalter is interested in receiving his first real look at Joey Lucchesi, who will be one of the starting pitchers Friday in an intrasquad scrimmage. The left-hander spent last season rehabbing from Tommy John surgery.

“He’s been a guy who has been out of sight, out of mind, so I am hoping [Friday] is the start of a lot of healthy pitching for him,” Showalter said.

Team brass is considering whether Lucchesi could be an option from the bullpen (Brooks Raley is the team’s only lefty reliever on a major league contract) or if he will serve as rotation depth, along with David Peterson and Tylor Megill. The 29-year-old Lucchesi has a minor league option remaining.

Showalter is considering the idea of keeping several minor league players in major league camp longer than normal just because of their experiences last season with the pitch clock.

“I’d like to keep those guys on campus just to have a voice that has lived it,” Showalter said.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Rangers ‘don’t count’ as ESPN’s ‘First Take’ completely dismisses NHL
New York City, NY11 hours ago
Padres to open discussions with Juan Soto, Josh Hader for long-term deals
San Diego, CA5 hours ago
Dodgers may be early favorite in Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes
Los Angeles, CA6 hours ago
Patrick Kane on his Rangers’ debut: ‘Amazing place to play’
New York City, NY1 hour ago
Rangers’ new-look lineup will need time to jell
New York City, NY3 hours ago
Padres’ 16-year-old prodigy Ethan Salas already living up to superstar potential
San Diego, CA10 hours ago
Dodgers’ biggest problem isn’t their new shortstop deficit
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy