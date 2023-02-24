Bethenny Frankel Gets Emotional Over Her POTS Syndrome In Tearful Post

Bethenny Frankel is getting candid with her followers about her struggle with POTS syndrome, and how it has her afraid for her future with her daughter.

Frankel took to TikTok on Thursday where she shared a series of makeup-free videos, and explained how she's been struggling with her health in recent years.

"This is a disorder that has really gotten much worse since COVID," Frankel said in one video, referring to her condition, which she says isPostural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome,an autoimmune disorder.

In another post, in which Frankel is fighting back tears, the TV personality and business mogul explained, "My real [fear]is the terror of not being healthy for my daughter. That's the biggest thing."

"Who cares about the rest of it? I just want to be healthy for her. I want to go on Aspen vacations and take her snowboarding," Frankel shared. "I want to live a long life, because I had a child later in life."

According to the Cleveland Clinic , POTS is a condition in which one's body can't coordinate the balancing act of blood vessel constriction (squeezing) and heart rate response. This means that your body can't keep your blood pressure steady and stable. This can causea number of symptoms when you transition from lying down to standing up, such as a fast heart rate, dizziness and fatigue. While there is no cure, in most cases, adjustments in diet, medications and physical activity can help.

Frankel is a mom to 12-year-old daughter Bryn -- whom she shares with ex-husbandJason Hoppy .

"I am absolutely scared, because I don't like that I do absolutely everything to be completely healthy,and still sometimes this thing is winning," Frankel added. "And it's upsetting."

Frankel later thanked her fans on her Instagram Stories for tips she's received on how to manage her condition.

"It's really the terrible, terrible body aches that are the worst," she noted. "And just the feeling of being totally dehydrated and now swollen."

On Instagram, she also addressed those commenting that her face has been looking different.

"I've gained 4 lbs in 3 days because my body is desperately hanging on to any water it can," she wrote. "When you comment on someone's physical appearance, you may not know exactly what they're enduring personally, physically and emotionally."

