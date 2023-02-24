Get to Know Middle Tennessee’s Newest Home Builders

Wright Family Home Builders is a family-owned business based out of Dickson, Tennessee. As home builders in Middle Tennessee, Ernie and Dana Wright are an amazing husband and wife duo that will help you find the perfect land to build your dream home. Once they help you purchase your new land, they will then build your new home!

But, how do you know they are the right people to help you with your new home? Keep reading to learn all about their expertise and service area.

What is Your Background?

Dana Wright has been a real estate agent since the year 2010 and specializes in helping first-time homeowners find a great home that is right for them. She loves working with people and helping them through tough times by showing them that there is a light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to buying your first home.

Ernie Wright has an extensive background in construction and started flipping homes about 5 years ago.

Both Ernie and Dana grew up in Nashville and are experts in the area. They can help you find the area of Middle Tennessee best suited for you and your family’s needs.

What Inspired You to Start Your Business?

Wright Family Home Builders aims to provide the perfect starter family homes at a reasonable price. While Dana was working in real estate, she came across quite a few families that needed a nice, sturdy home but couldn’t afford one.

With Ernie’s construction background and Dana’s real estate background, they decided to create a business that allows them to combine their specialties and work together while helping those in the community.

“We realized we were able to get the homes at a really good price point. If we can start providing that for people to help them out, we’re providing something that there is not a service for out there,” says Ernie Wright.

What Areas Do You Service?

Wright Family Home Builders focus their business on the west side of Nashville. Their business services Cheatham County, Dickson County, Maury County, Hickman County, Humphreys County, and the west side of Davidson County.

As Dana and Ernie have lived in that area of town themselves since 1996, they are familiar with the best spots and can help you find exactly what you’re looking for. The west side is also where you are going to find more affordable properties and better deals.

Wright Family Home Builders

Are you interested in building your perfect family home at an affordable price? Reach out to Wright Family Home Builders today to get started! Give them a call at (615) 234-1220 or email [email protected]