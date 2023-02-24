Open in App
Seattle, WA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

A.J. McCarron leads St. Louis to dramatic XFL 2023 victory over Seattle

By Barry Werner,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dd58A_0kyCe2HK00

A.J. McCarron specializes in overcoming XFL 2023 deficits.

The former star quarterback at Alabama led a comeback and game-winning drive for the second time as the St. Louis Battlehawks upended the Seattle Sea Dragons 20-18 on Thursday night.

The Battlehawks (2-0) trailed by 12 points, took the lead, only to fall behind with 1:21 left when Ben DiNucci hit Jordan Veasy with an 8-yard TD pass.

The 3-point conversion failed and McCarron took the field with 71 seconds left.

He led a 50-yard drive that concluded when Donny Hageman III connected on a 44-yard field goal as time expired.

The winning kick was set up by a short pass from McCarron to Austin Proehl for 9 yards that set St. Louis up at the 26 with 4 seconds left. Proehl’s dad, Ricky, played 2 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks in his long NFL career.

Hageman had missed a 50-yard field goal by about a foot on the drive prior to the one that saw Seattle (0-2) take the lead.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Alabama State newsLocal Alabama State
Nation's No. 1 prospect Dylan Stewart schedules visit to Tennessee
Washington, DC3 hours ago
USC, Alabama, Tennessee enter exclusive company
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
Twitter reacts to Auburn's overtime loss against Alabama
Auburn, AL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Iowa Hawkeyes making noise in the XFL
Iowa City, IA17 hours ago
Touting Michigan football as ‘edge rush U,’ Mike Morris excited about one DE
Ann Arbor, MI1 day ago
2023 NFL draft: Consensus big board top 25 interior offensive lineman rankings
Seattle, WA1 hour ago
3 linebackers who improved their stock at day 1 of the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine
Pullman, WA4 hours ago
Iowa Hawkeyes’ Lukas Van Ness sets NFL world on fire with outstanding combine performance
Iowa City, IA15 hours ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo becomes minority owner of Nashville SC
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Rumor: Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham interested in reuniting with Jim Schwartz
Cleveland, OH20 hours ago
MLB umpires just accidentally proved in spring training how useless they are
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Andrew Berry opens up on twin brother joining the Eagles
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Taylor Heinicke responds to Carson Wentz with an encouraging message
Washington, DC1 day ago
No. 1 2024 recruit set to visit Michigan
Ann Arbor, MI2 days ago
Bleacher Report proposes trade of Ravens QB Lamar Jackson to help AFC team stop Chiefs
Baltimore, MD2 days ago
Hugh Freeze is looking for the next 'alpha' in his receiving group to step up
Auburn, AL1 hour ago
UNC basketball moves up in latest bracketology update
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
C.J. Stroud doesn't want to be drafted by Bears: 'That's (Justin Fields') team'
Chicago, IL1 hour ago
MVC Tournament: Murray State vs. Drake odds, picks and predictions
Murray, KY1 hour ago
5 burning offensive questions for the Iowa Hawkeyes heading into spring football
Iowa City, IA1 day ago
Penn State gets verbal commitment from 4-star LB
State College, PA2 days ago
Top-rated recruit from every state for Oregon Ducks football since 2000
Eugene, OR2 hours ago
Here's where the Gators rank among most lavish football facilities
Gainesville, FL21 hours ago
Big changes for Steelers in new 7-round mock draft update
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy