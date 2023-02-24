Devins Defies The Odds

SARANAC, NY – Saranac’s, Ryan Devins suffered a broken leg early on in his high school football season. Doctors said his career would be over, thus ending his wrestling season as well.

But through hard work on Ryan’s part, he would find a way back to not only compete during the winter season, but also win a section 7 championship.

Now Devins will be participating in the New York State Tournament this weekend.

The FULL Comeback Story in the video above.

