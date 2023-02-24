Hawaii men’s basketball outlasted by UC Riverside

In a crucial game with regard to the Big West Conference standings, the University of Hawaii menâ€™s basketball team let a golden opportunity slip away in a 54-52 loss to UC Riverside on Thursday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Hawaii fell to 20-9 overall and 11-6 in Big West Conference play, missing out on an opportunity to play for a share of first place on Saturday.

The Rainbow Warriors led 25-14 at halftime in what was a defensive struggle for both teams. In the second half, a 9-0 run by the Highlanders cut the UH lead to 38-37 with 8:13 left. UC Riverside (20-10, 13-5) took the lead for good with five minutes left, as a missed Kamaka Hepa free throw on the front end of a one-and-one with 1.5 seconds remaining sealed Hawaiiâ€™s fate.

Zyon Pullin had a game-high 24 points for UC Riverside, going 11-for-19 from the field and 2-for-2 from 3, while Lachlan Olbrich had a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds.

For Hawaii, Bernardo da Silva had a team-high 15 points while Hepa added 14.

Next up for Hawaii is its final home game of the season, a senior night matchup against first place UC Irvine which tips off at 5 p.m. on Saturday. The game will also be televised nationally on ESPN2.