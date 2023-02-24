Open in App
WHIO Dayton

Morgen, military dog, to receive retirement ceremony at WPAFB today

By WHIO Staff,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=222tQE_0kyCaP6i00

The 88th Security Forces are set to hold a retirement ceremony for Morgen, a long-time military working dog.

Nine-year-old Morgan was born on December 8, 2013, and has spent the past years servicing the military, according to a release from the 88th Air Base Wing Office of Public Affairs.

During his time with the military, Morgan performed over 3,000 random anti-terrorism measures, walking patrols, vehicle searches, VIP sweeps, and numerous other duty-related jobs.

He has also been deployed twice overseas, where he helped the Department of Defense, the United States Secret Service, and Joint Service Branches with explosive detection.


