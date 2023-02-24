Open in App
Nashville, TN
Robertson County Source

Ahead of Nashville Opening, Acclaimed Burger Joint Black Tap Names Executive Chef

By Source Staff,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17rFLn_0kyCPjYd00
photo courtesy of Black Tap

As momentum builds ahead of its April 2023 debut in downtown Nashville, two veterans of the town’s culinary scene are joining Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer. Chef Zachary Saas has been named Executive Chef, and seasoned operator Don Morris has been named General Manager of Black Tap Nashville, the first southern expansion for the globally acclaimed burger joint owned by husband-and-wife duo Chris Barish and Julie Mulligan.

“Zach and Don are exceptional talents that know the town,” says Mulligan. “They bring with them a true understanding of what our guests are looking for, and a shared love for southern hospitality that will help define our newest Black Tap destination.”

“It’s a thrill to have them both on board to help introduce Music City to our award-winning burgers, CrazyShake® milkshakes and signature New York vibe,” says Barish.

Chef Saas, recipient of the 2014 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence Award, previously served as Executive Chef of Nashville’s Dream Events and Catering; and was Executive Chef of Nashville Underground. Nashvillians will also recognize Chef Saas from his multiple local television appearances while running the Nashville Underground kitchen. He was also Executive Chef of Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, working in Florida, North Carolina, and Knoxville, Tennessee.

Mr. Morris is returning to Nashville from Pensacola Beach, Florida, where he was General Manager of the 1,200-seat beachfront restaurant and bar Whiskey Joe’s. He was previously Director of Operations for Nashville Underground, and was General Manager of the city’s Hard Rock Café. He has also served as General Manager of House of Blues San Diego; Hard Rock Café in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; and Copeland’s of New Orleans.

Black Tap Nashville will open in the heart of the city’s downtown at 140 3rd Ave. N., just steps away from Broadway’s renowned music venues, honky-tonk bars, and cultural attractions. Chef Saas will incorporate many of the region’s distinct local flavors into the menu, pairing these “Only in Nashville” creations with Black Tap favorites such as the New York City Wine & Food Festival’s Burger Bash winner, the Wagyu Steakhouse Burger, and fan front-runner Korean BBQ Wings.

In anticipation of the April opening, fans can learn more about Black Tap, its locations, its latest monthly specials, and sign up to receive updates at blacktap.com.

