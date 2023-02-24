Pink Powers to No. 1 On Australia’s Chart With ‘Trustfall’

Pink blasts to No. 1 on Australia ’s chart with Trustfall (via RCA/Sony), the U.S. pop superstar’s ninth studio album.

With Trustfall debuting at the summit of the ARIA Chart , published Feb. 24, Pink bags a seventh leader in the parts, bringing her total number of weeks at the top to 44, ARIA reports.

Pink is considered an “honorary Aussie,” and she’s certainly spent enough time here to earn it.

On her 2009 Funhouse Tour , she criss-crossed the country for an astounding 59 shows, an epic adventure that took three months and saw her sell 650,000 tickets. Not bad for a country of less than 25 million at the time.

For her Truth About Love Tour in 2013-14, Pink completed 46 dates; and for the Australasian leg of her Beautiful Trauma World Tour in 2018, she spent over two months on these shores, nailing 42 arena dates.

According to Billboard Boxscore, Pink is the highest-grossing act of the 2010s in Oceania with about $135 million. She even has her own ladies’ toilet block at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre, where she has smashed attendance records.

Her albums are also surefire hits. Among Pink’s leaders, three have logged more than eight weeks at No. 1 on the ARIA Chart: Funhouse from 2008 (nine weeks), Greatest Hits… So Far!!! from 2010 (13 weeks) and The Truth About Love from 2012 (10 weeks).

The Philly native also ruled the national chart with I’m Not Dead (2006), Beautiful Trauma (2017) and Hurts 2B Human (2019).

Meanwhile, the title track from Trustfall flies 34-19 on the ARIA Singles Chart , for Pink’s 44th top 20 hit in Australia, a feat that includes 37 top 10 appearances.

As Ed Sheeran winds his way around the country for his latest stadium tour in support of = ( equals via Atlantic/Warner), two of the Brit’s LPs return to the top 10. His latest release from 2021, equals , rises 17-6, while divide ( ÷ ) from 2017 is up 15-8.

Another English superstar pop artist is currently touring Australia, and enjoying sales bumps for his recordings. Harry Styles , who is working his way around the country for the domestic leg of his Love On Tour trek, sees his global hit single “As It Was” (Columbia/Sony) gain 9-5, while its parent album Harry’s House holds at No. 2.

Over on the ARIA Singles Chart, Miley Cyrus ’ “Flowers” (Columbia/Sony) beds down for a sixth consecutive week at No. 1.

If it returns for a seventh week at the penthouse, “Flowers” will equal the reign of Miley’s dad Billy Ray Cyrus , with his 1992 smash “Achy Breaky Heart.”

Finally, another pink-tinged artist is making a statement on Australia’s charts. The English singer, songwriter and producer PinkPantheress’s “Boy’s A Liar” (Parlophone/Warner) lifts 3-2, a new peak, thanks to a viral cut featuring rising U.S. rapper Ice Spice .

