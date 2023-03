WNCT

Joy amid sorrow: 1st birthdays muted for Ukrainian parents By HANNA ARHIROVA, Associated Press, 7 days ago

By HANNA ARHIROVA, Associated Press, 7 days ago

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Anastasiia Morhun knew having a baby would change her life. She prepared rigorously, read up about newborns and daydreamed about the ...