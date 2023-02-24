Back for a Third Year – Music City Grand Prix Tickets are On Sale Now

photo courtesy of Music City Grand Prix

The third annual Big Machine Music City Grand Prix announces the addition of a Saturday night race under the lights of downtown Nashville in addition to an earlier start time on Sunday for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES weekend August 4-6, 2023.

The Saturday night race will showcase the new SRO GR Cup and the returning SRO GT America Series, featuring super car manufacturers Lamborghini, Ferrari, Aston Martin, Porsche, and more. After a late afternoon start time the first two years, race executives and INDYCAR worked together with NBC to move the green flag for the NTT INDYCAR Series Sunday race start time to 11:30am so fans will enjoy cooler temperatures and a full day of thrilling race action.

3-Day Ticket Packages, Clubs and Suites are now available to watch the best INDYCAR drivers race for the Big Machine Music City Cup. Fans can choose their optimal grandstand seat to watch as the drivers compete in the 80-lap, 2.1-mile, 11-turn course which races around Nissan Stadium, over the Cumberland River, and curves around downtown Nashville. The adrenaline-fueled event will feature live music each day and culminate with a headline concert Friday and Saturday night.

“We are thrilled to bring back one of Nashville’s premier sporting events this summer,” said Jason Rittenberry, President & COO, Big Machine Music City Grand Prix. “We listened to our fans and have made some exciting changes that will enhance the overall festival experience. This will be our best race yet.”

Due to popular demand, the NetJets Club RPM presented by Flatrock Motorclub tickets, the most premium experience, will accommodate more guests in 2023. Located on Turn 3, it has dynamic views, air conditioning, and all-day premium food and beverages. Club RPM has sold out quickly in the past. A limited number of tickets are available now during the initial ticket on-sale. In addition, the event added Turn 9 Club, a new experience with incredible views of the most action-packed corner and its own private grandstand, an air-conditioned tented area with all-inclusive food and beverages featuring Edley’s Bar-B-Que and Pancho and Lefty’s Cantina.

“What’s New” at the Race in 2023:

GT America and GR Cup Saturday Night Race experience for fans. Don’t miss the great views as the cars race under the bright city lights.

New start time at 11:30am on Sunday for the NTT INDYCAR Series main event.

Turn 9 Club – the most action-packed corner in INDYCAR.

Increased capacity in NetJets Club RPM presented by Flatrock Motorclub.

Cumberland Stage moved to the Fan Zone with live music throughout the day.

Added additional free Water Stations throughout event grounds.

New Family Fun Zone with Shade Tent and Misting Fans.

“Fan Favorites” Returning in 2023:

The Super Trucks are back! A crowd favorite, the high-flying trucks are back for three days of on-track action.

The return of Wesley Mortgage Freedom Friday, our All-Star Concert honoring the men and women of our military.

The return of our Saturday Night Concert under the stars with a top headliner.

The action-packed, three-day festival weekend features the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, along with Indy NXT, GT America, GR Cup, the Big Machine Spiked Cooler Trans Am TA2 Series and Stadium SUPER Trucks.

Starting at $139.00 per person, fans can choose a 3-day package to immerse themselves into Music City’s premier festival of racing and music.

Big Machine Music City Grand Prix 2023 Tickets

Club Packages:

3-day Club RPM – $2,850 all-inclusive (includes paddock pass, concert access, food, premium open bar)

3-day East Club – $1,449 all-inclusive (includes paddock pass, concert access, food, beer & wine)

3-day Turn 9 Club – $849 all-inclusive (includes paddock pass, concert access, food, beer & wine)

Grandstand and General Admission:

3-day Grandstand – $219

3-day Premium Grandstand – $229 (with chairbacks)

3-day General Admission – $139

*Please note all above ticket pricing is per person and does not include ticket fees.

Ticket options are available at www.musiccitygp.com/tickets. Other premium hospitality options can be purchased by calling (615) 270-8705 or via email at [email protected]